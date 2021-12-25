Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $158.67 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

