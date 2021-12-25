Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 6,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

RLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

The firm has a market cap of $587.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

