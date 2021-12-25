Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

REMYY stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

