Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

RPHM stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $22,478,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $8,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,417,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

