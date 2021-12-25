ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of ResMed worth $56,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $258.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

