Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $72,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $818.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $805.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

