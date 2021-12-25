Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $249.51 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,048.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $823.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

