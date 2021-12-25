Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,035 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Express were worth $90,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $164.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.