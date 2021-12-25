Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,473 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $670.73. The company has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

