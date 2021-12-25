Reviewing Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 4.52 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 12.88 -$740,000.00 $0.08 231.15

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Tejon Ranch 3.59% 0.42% 0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

