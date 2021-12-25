Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

