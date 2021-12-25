Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $396.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

