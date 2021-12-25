Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $6,834,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $2,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

