Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

