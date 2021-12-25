Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Tesla by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 57,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,299,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 539,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $418,154,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,048.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $823.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

