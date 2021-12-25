Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $550.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

