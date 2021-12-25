RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.76 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

