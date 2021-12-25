Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Stock

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $5.12 on Friday. Better Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

