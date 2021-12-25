Rita-Rose Gagné Purchases 306,748 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($133,738.72).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 32.92 ($0.43) on Friday. Hammerson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.