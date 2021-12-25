Rita-Rose Gagné Purchases 306,748 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($133,738.72).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 32.92 ($0.43) on Friday. Hammerson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

HMSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

