Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.45 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

