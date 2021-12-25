Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,597 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Xilinx stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

