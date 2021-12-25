Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,682 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

MSI opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $266.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.