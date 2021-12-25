Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.