Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 172,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 311,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $100,567.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,710.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.