Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.44. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 57,050 shares traded.

SBB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.64.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$518.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.