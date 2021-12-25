Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($193.26) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €170.50 ($191.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €155.25 and a 200 day moving average of €147.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a one year high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

