Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

