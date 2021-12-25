Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

