Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Acquires 83,489 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up approximately 30.8% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $59,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:KOF opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

