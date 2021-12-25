Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Ovintiv stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 802,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

