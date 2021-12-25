Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Hits $466,452.53

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $466,452.53 and $526.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.74 or 0.07958518 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.73 or 0.99950375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

