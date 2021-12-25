Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Shares Up 1.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.96. 192,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 759% from the average session volume of 22,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.