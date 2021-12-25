SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.63

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (TSE:SLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 118750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.34.

SLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -25.21.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.