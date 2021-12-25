SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

SEMR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

SEMR stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

In related news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,809 shares of company stock worth $24,180,956 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.



SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

