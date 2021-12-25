Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE ASAI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at $5,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

