Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.58 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.58 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001722 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.