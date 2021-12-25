Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,373 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

