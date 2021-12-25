Sepio Capital LP Has $17.76 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 491,655 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

