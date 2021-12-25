Sepio Capital LP Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,564,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,041,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000.

IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.55 and a 200-day moving average of $448.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

