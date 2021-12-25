Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,396 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $217.07 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $217.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.