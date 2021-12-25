Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at about $540,000.

NORW opened at $30.55 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

