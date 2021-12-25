Sepio Capital LP Takes $4.78 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

