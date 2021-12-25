ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $648.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 595.02, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $661.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.