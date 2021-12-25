ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $87.25, with a volume of 868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

