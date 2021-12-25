SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,161 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

