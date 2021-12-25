SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.