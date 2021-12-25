SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $65.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

