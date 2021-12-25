SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $494.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $310.62 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.