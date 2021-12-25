SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 29,110 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 176.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

