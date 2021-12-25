SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.87

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 24313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,591.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

